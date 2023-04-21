Official US Trailer for 'Slava Ukraini' Doc About Ukraine Fighting Back

"When is this war going to end?" Cohen Media has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Slava Ukraini, made by the French doc filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy. The term "Slava Ukraini!" has been Ukraine's motto ever since the war broke out last year, translating directly to "Glory to Ukraine!" This film is about their military fighting back. One year after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, director / philosopher BHL takes us to the heart of the combat through this war diary made during the second half of 2022. From Kharkiv and Bakhmut to Kherson, in the aftermath of the city's liberation, this documentary bears witness to the ravages of war through the testimonies of soldiers, chronicles of the front, and portraits of its civilians, and shares with us the struggle of the Ukrainian people. Featuring music composed by Slava Vakarchuk. This looks more like a news story than a film, but still historically important.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bernard-Henri Lévy's Slava Ukraini, direct from YouTube:

French intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy returns to the big screen with an ode to the courageous public and armed forces of Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia. BHL's latest film stands as a call to action for the West to continue delivering support with increasing urgency and solidarity. Slava Ukraini is directed by acclaimed French doc filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy (aka "BHL"), director of the doc films Bosna!, Day and Night, The Oath of Tobruk, Peshmerga, The Battle of Mosul (TV), and The Will to See previously. Produced by François Margolin. Cohen Media Group will debut the Slava Ukraini doc in select US theaters starting on May 3rd, 2023 coming soon. For more info, visit their official site. Anyone want to watch this?