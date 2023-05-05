Official US Trailer for Thai Haunted Paintings Horror Thriller 'Cracked'

"Do you want to see what's underneath?" Film Movement has revealed a new US trailer for a Thai horror film titled Cracked, from a filmmaker named Surapong "Top" Ploensang. This already opened in Thailand last year, along with other Southeast Asian countries, but is just now making its way over to America with a release set for in 2023. Thai actress / model Chayanit Chansangavej plays Ruja, who returns to Thailand from New York with her young daughter Rachel to settle her late father's estate. She inherits a painting from her father and hires Tim, an art restorer to repair it, but they don't know that this invaluable art came with invaluable horror. The film also stars Nichkhun, Nutthatcha Padovan, and Byron Bishop. This looks legit terrifying, with some scary af shots in this trailer. The paintings are also suitably unsettling, which is important for this kind of film. This horror is definitely worth a look - glad it'll be getting released in the US.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Surapong Ploensang's Cracked, direct from YouTube:

Ruja (model Chayanit Chansangavej) returns to Thailand from New York with her young daughter Rachel to settle her late father's estate. Included in her inheritance are two mysterious portraits of a bewitching woman that she is told are worth a fortune, if only they weren't damaged. Desperate to sell the paintings, Ruja hires Tim (K-pop star Nichkhun), an art restorer, to prepare the canvases for sale. But the cracks in the paint have begun to reveal long-hidden secrets, and as strange phenomena begin to emerge around them, Ruja & Rachel quickly realize their lives are in grave danger. Cracked is directed by Thai filmmaker Surapong Ploensang (aka "Top"), making his feature directorial debut after numerous commercials and assistant director work previously. The screenplay Ornusa Donsawai, Pun Homchuen, Surapong Ploensang, and Eakasit Thairaat. This initially opened in theaters in Thailand in early 2022. Film Movement will debut Cracked in select US theaters + on VOD sometime soon in 2023. For more details, stop by their official site.