Official US Trailer for the Acclaimed Israeli Satire 'Let It Be Morning'

"Do you know when this is going to end?" Cohen Media Group has revealed a new US trailer for an Israeli indie drama titled Let It Be Morning, finally arriving in US theaters in February. The film first premiered in 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival, playing in the Un Certain Regard section. It later won in 9 awards at the Ophir Awards (Israel's Academy Awards) including for Best Film, Director, Actor and Actress. From Eran Kolirin (director of The Band's Visit) comes a new powerful and timely film Let It Be Morning. In the film, a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen attending his brother’s wedding in an Arab village finds himself unable to return home to Jerusalem when a road is blocked by Israeli soldiers. A bitter sweet comedy about a state of siege, both internal & external and about a man who built a wall around his heart, and how the walls starts coming apart when another, more real wall is built around the village where he was born. Starring Alex Bakri as Sami, Juna Suleiman, Salim Daw, Ehab Salami, Khalifa Natour, and Izabel Ramadan. Looks like another good film from Israel addressing their problems and bad relationship with Palestinians.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Eran Kolirin's Let It Be Morning, direct from YouTube:

This is the story of Sami (Alex Bakri) a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen living in Jerusalem who receives an invitation to his brother's wedding forcing him to return to the Arab village where he grew up. After the wedding finishes, with no explanation, Sami's hometown is put under a military blockade lockdown by the Israeli government. When chaos erupts overnight amongst the villagers stuck behind the wall due to the blockade, Sami is cut off from the outside world and trapped in an unexpected situation. As he deals with questions about his own identity and hidden secrets are revealed, Sami watches everything he holds dear begin to fall apart. Let It Be Morning, also known as Vayehi Boker in Hebrew, is both written & directed by award-winning Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin, director of the films The Band's Visit, The Exchange, and Beyond the Mountains & Hills previously. Based on the novel by Sayed Kashua. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and it opened in Israel in March of 2022. Cohen Media will debut Let It Be Morning in select US theaters (NY & LA) on February 3rd, 2023. For more details, visit their official site.