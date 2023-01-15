Official US Trailer for 'The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic'

"How are the boys?" "Rambo is cramping more than Rocky." Fandor has revealed an official US trailer for The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, a powerful Finnish film about a blind man going on in the world. Jaakko and Sirpa have never met face to face but used to talk on the phone every day. When he hears about her declining health, Jaakko sets out to meet Sirpa in a different city with only the help of strangers to rely upon. The film originally premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and also played at the 2022 SXSW & Sydney Film Festivals, stopping by many other international fests along the way. The award-winning film stars Petri Poikolainen, Marjaana Maijala, Samuli Jaskio, Hannamaija Nikander, Matti Onnismaa, and Rami Rusinen. Not only is it about a blind man who watches movies, but it's also about an experience of a blind mind giving us an incredibly profound perspective of what it's like for him to be out in the world. It seems like a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, worthy of anyone's time & attention.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, from YouTube:

Acclaimed at Venice, Berlin, SXSW and beyond, Teemu Nikki's darkly humorous Finnish romance becomes a cinematically unusual action-thriller, empathetically shot from shallow-focus perspective of a character (and real-life actor) who is blind and unable to walk. The brightest moments in movie lover Jaakko's day are shared on the phone with Sirpa, the woman he loves even though they've never met in person. When Sirpa gets difficult news, Jaako decides he must go to her immediately, but will need the help of strangers between home and her… what could go wrong? The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, also known as Sokea mies joka ei halunnut nähdä Titanicia in Finnish, is both written and directed by Finnish filmmaker Teemu Nikki, director of the films Lovemilla, Euthanizer, and Nimby previously, plus tons of short films and TV series. It's produced by Jani Pösö and Teemu Nikki. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival a few years ago. Fandor will debut The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic in select US theaters on February 3rd, 2023 then it will stream exclusively on Fandor starting March 14th.