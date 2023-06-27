Olivier Dahan's Biopic 'Simone: Woman of the Century' Official Trailer

"Why are they after me like that?" "They can't stand what you represent." Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for Simone: Woman of the Century, a French biopic about a woman named Simone Veil. She passed away in 2017 at the age of 89, but during her time she was a French magistrate, Holocaust survivor, and politician who served as Health Minister, and President of the European Parliament from 1979 to 1982, the first woman to hold that office. "One of the prominent women in France in the 20th Century." The film explores her life, as a leading politician, human rights campaigner, and feminist -- through a series of non-chronological memories. Similar to the Bob Dylan film I'm Not There; this one is from the director of La Vie en Rose. "An intimate and epic portrait of an extraordinary woman who eminently challenged and transformed her era." The French film stars Elsa Zylberstein as Simone Veil, with Rebecca Marder as Young Simone , plus Élodie Bouchez, Judith Chemla, Olivier Gourmet, and Mathieu Spinosi. This first opened in France last year and recently played at the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival earlier this year.

Here's the official US trailer for Olivier Dahan's Simone: Woman of the Century, from YouTube:

This tells Simone Veil's life story from her childhood to her major political battles seen through the pivotal events of the twentieth century. An intimate and epic portrait of an extraordinary woman who eminently challenged and transformed her era: her humanist message is still keenly relevant today. Simone: Woman of the Century, originally known as Simone, Le Voyage du Siècle in French, is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Olivier Dahan, director of the movies Déjà Mort, Tom Thumb, La Vie Promise, Crimson Rivers 2, La Vie En Rose, My Own Love Song, The Dream Team, Grace of Monaco, and A Folk Horror Tale previously. Produced by Vivien Aslanian, Romain Le Grand, and Marco Pacchioni. This initially opened in cinemas in France and Belgium in October last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Dahan's Simone: Woman of the Century in select US theaters starting on August 18th, 2023 this summer.