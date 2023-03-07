One Final US Trailer for Epic Monster Movie 'The Lake' from Thailand

"Monster. Will. Rise." Epic Pictures is about to release the Thai monster movie titled The Lake (เดอะเลค), a horror thriller from director Lee Thongkham, and co-directed by Aqing Xu. This trailer has been out for months already, but we are featuring it now just before the release. The original Thai title is บึงกาฬ or Bueng Kan, which is the real name of a province located in Northern Thailand (see Google Maps). Big things have small beginning. A small country girl finds a mysterious egg in a field and and brings it to her town. Now a giant nine-meters monster rises from the lake causing havoc just to find her egg. The movie stars Sushar Manaying, Vithaya Pansringarm, Lamyai Haithongkham, Wanmai Chatborrirak, and Teerapat Satjakul. The creature is designed by a famous monster designer named Jordu Schell, who has worked on tons of movies including Avatar, The Cabin in the Wood, Hellboy, Dawn of the Dead, and many others. We posted another trailer for this last year, but it's finally about to open in US theaters this week. Check it out.

Here's the second official US trailer (+ poster) for Lee Thongkham's The Lake, in high def on Apple:

You can also rewatch the other trailers for Thongkham's The Lake right here for extra more footage.

A gigantic and bloodthirsty monster emerges from a lake after its egg is stolen and unleashes its fury on a town’s inhabitants, leaving a trail of destruction and death in its wake. The town of Bueng Kan, now cut off from the outside world, must mobilize its officials and citizens, as well as a group of scientists that are in town conducting research, to catch this predator before it's too late. The Lake, also known as บึงกาฬ or Bueng Kan in Thai, is directed by Thai filmmaker Lee Thongkham, director of the films Tears of Remedy, The Last One, and The Maid previously, plus a number of shorts and some TV work. Co-directed by Aqing Xu. The script is by Piyaluk Tuntisrisakul and Lalita Homsangpradit. The monster was designed by concept artist Jordu Schell (Starship Troopers, Cloverfield, The Thing, The Mist, Avatar, Men in Black, Planet of the Apes, Predators). The film originally opened in Thailand last August. Epic Pictures opens Thongkham's The Lake in select US theaters starting March 10th, 2023 this spring. For more info, visit the official site.