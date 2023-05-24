One Final Trailer for DC's 'The Flash' Movie About Bats & Supes & Barry

"Batman - what do we do?!" "We try not to die…" Warner Bros has released their third & final trailer for The Flash movie - opening in theaters this June. Are you ready? How does this look? Worlds collide when Barry Allen uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a new reality. This movie about The Flash is also about Batman as well as Supergirl, filling in for Superman who is missing in this alternate reality. Ezra Miller returns starring as Barry Miller, along with Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, plus Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kiersey Clemons, Rudy Mancuso, Luke Brandon Field. And Michael Keaton rocking the screen again as Bruce Wayne / Batman - "from an alternate universe." Very nice use of the Pink Floyd song in this trailer, playing up the "trippiness" of this whole timeline-bending story. There's also two new posters added below. I've seen enough trailers - now I really want to enjoy it on the big screen.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ posters) for Andy Muschietti's The Flash, direct from DC's YouTube:

One of the last movies in the original DC Extended Universe (DCEU), re-introducing the superhero known as The Flash. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time as The Flash to try to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline… The Flash is directed by the Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, plus the "Locke & Key" series for Netflix, and initially made his feature directorial debut with 2013's Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Shut In, Unforgettable, Bumblebee, Birds of Prey, upcoming Batgirl). Based on The Flash created by Robert Kanigher & Carmine Infantino. Produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti. This was first set to open in late 2022, then was delayed due to Miller's problems in real life. Warner Bros will now release Muschietti's The Flash movie in theaters worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Still looking good? Who'll be watching this?