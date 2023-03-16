One Final Trailer for Korean Assassin Thriller 'Kill Boksoon' on Netflix

"Killing is simple compared to raising a kid." Netflix has debuted one final trailer for the Korean assassin action thriller Kill Boksoon, out for streaming on Netflix worldwide at the end of March. The film recently premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival. A single mother who is a renowned hired killer finds it difficult to achieve a balance between her personal and work life. Jeon Do-yeon stars as Gil Boksoon in this action thriller from director Sung-hyun Byun. At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part. As she tries to find her way out of the company, she ends up confronting more assassins. The cast includes Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-A, Esom, & Koo Kyo-hwan. I caught this already during the festival - it's solid but isn't so clean, with a rather drawn out runtime. Not as much action as you might be expecting either, but it has some cool characters she fights.

Here's the second Netflix trailer (+ poster) for Sung-hyun Byun's Kill Boksoon, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Netflix's Kill Boksoon right here, for even more footage.

From Berlinale: "Gil Boksoon leads a double life. She is both the mother of a teenage daughter, whom she is raising on her own, and a legendary professional killer at top-tier killing agency MK Ent. One could even say that she is better at killing people than raising them. But one day, either out of motherly instinct or simply because there are limits to what the ruthless Boksoon is willing to do, she refuses to finish an assignment. In doing so, she herself becomes a target." Kill Boksoon is both written and directed by the Korean filmmaker Sung-hyun Byun, director of the feature films The Beat Goes On, Whatcha Wearin'?, The Merciless, and Kingmaker previously. Produced by Yi Jin-hee. This is premiering first at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival this month. Netflix will debut Kill Boksoon streaming on Netflix starting March 31st, 2023. Who's interested?