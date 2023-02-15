One Final Trailer for Michael B. Jordan's Boxing Sequel 'Creed III' Lands

"Don't let him destroy everything you've built." Who's ready for the fight of the year?! MGM + UA have revealed one final official trailer for Creed III, landing in theaters soon. We also posted the extended Super Bowl spot - they're putting all their weight behind this sequel. The past always finds its way back. Adonis has been thriving with his career and with his family, but when an old childhood friend and a former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut and returning as Adonis Creed in this third installment of the hit boxing franchise, a continuation of the Rocky series. It also co-stars Tessa Thompson, with Jonathan Majors as his old rival, a former friend named Damian, as well as Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu (also returning again as Drago), newcomer Mila Kent + Phylicia Rashad. Still really looking forward to it! Hoping it's good! We all ready to rumble.

"There's no enemy like the past." After dominating the boxing world, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face off between former friends is more than just a fight. Creed III, also known as just Creed 3, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael B. Jordan, making his feature directorial debut after producing a number of terrific movies recently including Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and A Journal for Jordan. The screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin, from a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin. This sequel is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Warner Bros + MGM will debut Michael B. Jordan's Creed III in theaters nationwide + on IMAX screens starting on March 3rd, 2023 (on 3/3/23) next month. For more info, follow @creedmovie. Who's planning on going?