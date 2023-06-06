Final Trailer for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Rolling In This Week

"If you keep your eyes open, life will show you everything you need to know." Paramount has unveiled one final trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - landing in theaters worldwide starting this weekend. Is anyone planning to go see it in theaters? This is technically the 7th movie in the sentient alien robot series Transformers, bringing back Optimus Prime and the Autobots again to fight the greatest evil - Unicron. Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. This Transformers movie stars Anthony Ramos (also from In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback, with Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen (as Optimus Prime), Ron Perlman (as Optimus Primal), Peter Dinklage (as Scourge), Michelle Yeoh (as Airazor), Pete Davidson (as Mirage), Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, & Cristo Fernández. This looks like some harmless fun, better than Bay's last few Transformers. Might be worth a watch? Seems like a worrying sign to drop a trailer days before it opens.

Here's the final trailer (+ poster) for Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, via YouTube:

You can rewatch that first teaser for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts right here or the main official trailer.

Power is PRIMAL. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by the American filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., director of the films The Land and Creed II previously, and the Transformers: Earthspark series, as well as a few shorts. The script is written by Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber; from a story by Joby Harold. Based on Hasbro's Transformers Action Figures. Produced by Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Duncan Henderson, Don Murphy, and Mark Vahradian. Paramount releases Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters worldwide starting on June 9th, 2023 this summer.