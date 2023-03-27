One Final Trailer for Trapped Horror 'Stalker' Featuring Sophie Skelton

"Who knows what any of us are capable of?" Another final official trailer is available for this indie horror thriller film titled Stalker, from filmmaker Steve Johnson. It's opening in a few theaters and to watch on VOD later this week, so we're featuring this as a reminder it's out to watch soon. The first trailer dropped last year in the summer, and we've been waiting for this to debut ever since. In this tense and atmospheric horror, Rose Hepburn, a young actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the 12th floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger. Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her. Sophie Skelton (also seen in "Outlander") stars with Stuart Brennan & Bret Hart. This has a super creepy vibe, a smart little horror with only two people. I have a feeling there's going to be some fun twists where she outwits him in the end.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Steve Johnson's Stalker, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Johnson's Stalker right here, to view the first look again.

Description from Frightfest: Rose Hepburn, a young actor working in horror movies, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger. Left with no mobile phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator on her latest movie, who is seemingly obsessed with her. As the elevator hangs precariously high about to plunge down at any minute, some harsh truths and actions start unfolding. Stalker is directed by British cinematographer / filmmaker Steve Johnson, director of the films The Students of Springfield Street and Convergence previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Watt. This premiered at the 2022 Frightfest in London last year. Johnson's Stalker will debut in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023.