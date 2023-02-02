One Final US Trailer for 'The Lost King' with Sally Hawkins & Coogan

"I've been trying to work out why you're here - I wonder if it's because you're lost." IFC Films has revealed a new US trailer for the British drama The Lost King, which premiered at TIFF and already opened last year. It played in October in UK cinemas, and opens in the US in March in theaters for those still interested. Co-written by Steven Coogan, and directed by Stephen Frears, the film follows a historian who defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, lost for over 500 years… Telling "the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history." Sally Hawkins stars as Philippa Langley, with Harry Lloyd as Richard III, plus Steve Coogan, James Fleet, Sinead MacInnes, John-Paul Hurley, and Phoebe Pryce. With this cast it's obvious the film is going to be good, and the story is so catchy I'm so curious to find out how she figures out where he is.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Frears' The Lost King, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original UK trailer for Frears' The Lost King right here, for even more footage.

In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a carpark in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics. The Lost King is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history. The Lost King is directed by veteran British filmmaker Stephen Frears, director of many films including High Fidelity, Dirty Pretty Things, The Queen, Chéri, Tamara Drewe, Philomena, The Program, Florence Foster Jenkins, and Victoria & Abdul previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Coogan & Jeff Pope. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and opened in UK theaters last fall. IFC debuts The Lost King in select US theaters on March 24th, 2023.