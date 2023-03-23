One More Splashy Trailer for 'Dungeons & Dragons' - In Theaters Soon

"A crowd-pleaser that actually pleases…" Got your tickets already? Paramount Pictures has revealed the final official US trailer for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie - which will be opening in theaters next week. We also posted the final international trailer recently as well. They're really pushing this one, hoping for a big opening weekend. Who's down? A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. The ensemble cast features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. We have featured many other trailers before and I'm excited to go watch this. Looks like it might be the right kind of action-packed big screen entertainment we all need right now.

Final official US trailer (+ posters) for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for the Dungeons & Dragons movie here, and the epic second trailer here.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-directed by filmmaking duo Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, both directors of the movies Vacation and Game Night previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio; from a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. This is based on Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons - the classic roleplaying game. It's produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer. Paramount, in assocation with eOne, will debut the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie in theaters worldwide starting on March 31st, 2023 in a few more weeks. Planning to watch this in theaters?