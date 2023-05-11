One More Incredible International Trailer for 'Across the Spider-Verse'

"Can this day get weirder? I guess it can!" One month to go!! Sony Pictures UK has dropped in another new official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, featuring a few new glimpses of footage from this highly anticipated sequel. The superb second trailer debuted a month ago - the movie opens worldwide at the start of June. This trailer features looks at other alternate Spidey characters, including a Spider-Kitty and Hobie Brown. Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse with Gwen Stacey, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara) in major roles, plus Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya as "Spider-Punk", and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot. The more they show from this (also check these TV spots), the more I feel like it might top the first and be truly groundbreaking. I'm 100% there opening night – and again on the weekend.

Official UK trailer #3 (+ extra poster) for Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, on YouTube:

You can watch the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here and the superb second trailer.

Miles' story and the Spider-Verse web is expanding. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One is co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (storyboard artist / character designer on "G.I. Joe: Resolute" and "The Legend of Korra") & Kemp Powers (co-director of Pixar's Soul / staff writer on "Star Trek: Discovery") & Justin K. Thompson (visual development artist / designer in animation). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham; based on characters created by Stan Lee. Produced by Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony opens Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters worldwide starting on June 2nd, 2023 this summer movie season. Who's ready? Still looking awesome?