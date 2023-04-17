One More Super Seductive Teaser Trailer for Sam Levinson's 'The Idol'

"When was the last truly f*&!ing nasty, nasty bad pop girl?" A24 + Sky TV have unveiled a fourth teaser for the upcoming series The Idol, the controversial new creation from "Euphoria's" Sam Levinson (also of Assassination Nation, Malcolm & Marie). It was just announced that this will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. As a film? Only the first two episodes? The series is also co-created by the famous Canadian singer / rapper The Weeknd, who is an exec producer and co-star. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a relationship with the rising pop idol. Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) star, with Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. Everyone seems to be up in arms, scoffing at this, making fun of it, saying it will be bad, etc. It's premiering in Cannes, which is a huge deal no matter how it turns out. Will it be any good? We'll find out… Looks like it's trying to act as commentary on how over-sexualized music has become (again). "I ain't seen no shit like this since the 90s."

Here's the fourth teaser trailer for Sam Levinson & The Weeknd's series The Idol, from Sky TV's YouTube:

Co-starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), The Idol follows a female pop singer as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner who's also a cult leader. Teasing drug-fueled hookup scenes, intense dance rehearsals, and lots of power moves, the trailer claims the show is "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." The Idol is a new HBO series created by The Weeknd and Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Featuring episodes directed by Sam Levinson (creator of "Euphoria", director of the films Another Happy Day, Assassination Nation, and Malcolm & Marie previously). With additional writing by Joe Epstein and Mary Laws. Executive produced by Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Nick Hall, and Sara E. White. Developed by A24, BRON Studios, and HBO Ent. This is premiering first at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. HBO will debut The Idol series streaming on Max starting on June 2nd, 2023 this summer. Still looking good?