One More Thrilling Trailer for Sci-Fi Sensation 'Foundation' Season 2

"In my Empire, there's a natural order… The Foundation is a threat to me." Apple has unveiled another trailer for Season 2 of their epic sci-fi series Foundation - this is the fourth trailer so far, with even more exciting intergalactic footage. The first episode will be available for streaming in a few weeks. Based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, Apple TV+'s Foundation series chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the "Galactic Empire". In Season 2, the Foundation will face the "Crisis of Religion", with an ensemble of new characters continuing to shape the universe. Foundation stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn; Terrence Mann; Cassian Bilton; & Alfred Enoch. Newcomers in this season include Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a cleric whose job is evangelizing for the Church of the Galactic Spirit on Outer Reach; along with Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur. This is one of my favorite modern sci-fi series! Love it so much! A must watch.

Here's the second official trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s series Foundation series, from YouTube:

Based on the award-winning sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The premise of the stories is that, in the waning days of a future Galactic Empire, the mathematician Hari Seldon spends his life developing a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology. Using statistical laws of mass action, it can predict the future of large populations. Seldon foresees the imminent fall of the Empire, which encompasses the entire Milky Way, and a dark age lasting 30,000 years before a second empire arises. Foundation is a TV series showrun by writer / filmmaker David S. Goyer (writer on Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Terminator: Dark Fate). Executive produced by Robyn Asimov, Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple TV by Skydance Television. Based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, first published in 1942 (and collected in 1951). Apple will debut Season 2 of Asimov's Foundation streaming on Apple TV+ starting July 14th, 2023. Who's ready for this?