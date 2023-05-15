One More Trailer for 'Fast X'? Sure, Why Not - It's Opening This Week

"The days where one man behind the wheel of car can make a difference… are over! It's time to prepare for what's coming." Well that sounds ominous! Universal has debuted a final, full-on 4-minute trailer for Fast X, the extreme action-packed, car bonanza, summer sequel. It's opening in theaters this weekend, which is why they're giving it one final push. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto & his family have outsmarted, out-nerved & outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter them and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever. Fast X features returning cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Plus newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno. Are they worried this won't be a big hit? Why so many trailers? Is everyone excited to see this sequel, or is everyone tired of the Fast series by now?

Here's the third & final trailer (+ an intl. poster) for Louis Leterrier's Fast X movie, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Louis Leterrier's Fast X right here, and the "family" featurette.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga (watch all nine of the legacy trailers here), launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions, against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his "family" have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever… Dante's disruptive plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Fast X (aka Fast and Furious 10) is directed by French action filmmaker Louis Leterrier, director of the movies The Transporter, Unleashed, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, Brothers Grimsby, and The Takedown, previously, plus recent TV work including episodes of "Tycoon", "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance", and "Lupin". The screenplay is written by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, Dan Mazeau. Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. It's produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Universal will debut Leterrier's action sequel Fast X in theaters worldwide starting on May 19th, 2023 early in the summer movie season. Who's ready to ride?