One More Trailer for Netflix's Fervent Tennis Doc Series 'Break Point'

"If she's playing her best, no one can beat her." Netflix has released a third & final trailer for Break Point, a sports doc series about the next generation of tennis superstars. The first half of this debuted in January, the rest of the episodes arrive on Netflix on June 21st. Now is the time to catch up with this. "Following a golden age of greatness, tennis' next generation is ready to take over." Exec produced & showrun by two acclaimed doc filmmakers - Paul Martin (of Make Us Dream, Diego Maradona) and James Gay-Rees (of Amy, Senna) also known for the popular F1 doc series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive". Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in intense tournaments. Featured players in these final eps: Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Ajla Tomljanovic, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, and Aryna Sabalenka. Break Point gets up close & personal with top players on the circuit through an entire year traveling across the globe for all four Grand Slams. Watch the first and second trailer as well.

Here's the third official trailer for Netflix's doc series Break Point, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world. Break Point is a doc series created and executive produced by doc filmmakers Paul Martin (producer of Make Us Dream, Diego Maradona, The Three Kings) and James Gay-Rees (producer of Senna, The Quiet Ones, All This Mayhem, Palio, Amy, Oasis: Supersonic), both producers of the doc Ronaldo and the series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" previously. Made by Box to Box Films. Netflix debuts the Break Point series streaming on Netflix starting January 13th, 2023, with more episodes arriving June 2023 this summer.