One More Trailer for Smash Hit 'RRR' Final US Re-Release in Theaters

"No person will ever rise up against the British!" Variance Films has unveiled another official US trailer for RRR, the smash hit from India that has been winning over audiences throughout 2022. If you haven't seen it yet, or even if you have (perhaps the dub version on Netflix?), now is your chance to watch this glorious, epic action movie on the big screen one last time! The RRR Fan CelebRRRation begins March 3rd in over 200 US theaters, kicking off first in LA on March 1st with the world's largest screening of RRR at The Theatre at Ace Hotel (tickets here), hosted by writer-director S.S. Rajamouli, composer M.M. Keeravaani and global superstar Ram Charan. RRR tells a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country's independence from the British in the 1920s. Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, plus Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It should've been nominated for Best International Film, but at least this has a nom for Best Song - and it damn well better win for "Naatu Naatu" at the Oscars. It's one of the best action movies of the decade.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ extra poster) for S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, direct from YouTube:

An exhilarating, action-packed spectacular mythologizing two real-life freedom fighters who helped lead India’s battle for independence from the British Raj, Komaram Bheem (N.T Rama Rao Jr., aka Jr NTR) & Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). Set in the 1920s before their fight for India’s independence began, RRR imagines a fictional meeting between the two, set into motion when a young Gond girl is stolen from her village by British soldiers. With multiple staggeringly choreographed action sequences, an all-timer of a musical number, and a powerful story, RRR is pure big screen joy from start to finish. Audiences across the world have been won over, it's a great big party, and you're invited – come join! RRR is both written and directed by the Indian writer / filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, director of many films including Simhadri, Challenge, Vikramarkudu, Thief of Yama, Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning & Baahubali 2: The Conclusion previously. From a story by V. Vijayendra Prasad. It's produced by D. V. V. Danayya. This initially opened in India in March of 2022. It first opened in the US last year with a small release, and has since become a cult hit with special one-off screening events. Variance Films is hosting final RRR theatrical viewings in the US starting March 3rd, 2023 this winter – ahead of the Oscars. Check your local listings.