One More Trippy Trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

"This place… it isn't what you think. It's a cage." Will they be able to break free? Marvel has debuted yet another new 60-second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third movie in the Ant-Man series in the MCU. Each new trailer takes us even deeper into the very trippy Quantum Realm, with all kinds of epic shots of this weird universe. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the spectacular Quantum Realm. It also reintroduces the big bad villain Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, who everyone should remember from the Loki series. What does he want with Pym? What his ultimate goal? Clearly he can't be trusted but he might be the only one who can help them escape. The cast includes Paul Rudd as Scott, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, William Jackson Harper, Randall Park. I'm a sucker for these kind of big, psychedelic, whole-other-world visuals - very excited to watch this.

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed, directr of the films Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up, Yes Man, and the first two Ant-Man movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp most recently, plus a few episodes of "The Mandalorian". The screenplay is written by Jeff Loveness (from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Rick and Morty"). Produced by Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige. Disney will release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters everywhere February 17th, 2023 next month. Who's ready to travel into the Quantum Realm?