Opening Look 5-Minute Promo Drops for Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Movie

"You know isotopes. And you know explosives." Time to build the bomb! Universal has revealed another new extended preview for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, opening in theaters worldwide soon. This is a "Opening Look" that is supposed to be the first five minutes, but plays more like a new trailer they cut but they can't call it a "trailer". It reminds me of the epic preview for Cloud Atlas years ago. And it's absolutely the best trailer they've released for this movie. Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, working at the Los Alamos Laboratory on the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. The cast features Cillian Murphy as "Oppie", with Emily Blunt as "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, as well as Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, Kenneth Branagh, Scott Grimes, David Dastmalchian, David Krumholtz, and others. Only a few days to go until this opens - bring it on.

Here's the new "Opening Look" extended preview for Nolan's Oppenheimer, direct from YouTube:

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will release Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Who's ready?