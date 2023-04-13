Oregon Trail Survival Horror Western Film 'Organ Trail' Official Trailer

"Who are you running from!?" "Devil…" Paramount Movies has revealed the trailer for an indie western horror thriller titled Organ Trail – yes that title is a purposeful riff on the ol' Oregon Trail. Hopefully no one dies of dysentery watching this junk film… Abigale and her family fall victim to a ruthless gang while making their way across the Oregon Trail. As the only survivor, she will do whatever it takes to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family's horse, from the clutches of the bloodthirsty bandits. Oh yeah, bring it on! Take them down! If she can? Starring Zoé De Grand Maison, Nicholas Logan, Mather Zickel and Olivia Applegate, with Clé Bennett, Sam Trammell, and Jessica Frances Dukes. This seems like a mess of a genre film, with tons of tropes & twists thrown in for no good reason. Probably not worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Patrick Jann's Organ Trail, direct from YouTube:

Abigale (Olivia Applegate) and her family fall victim to a gang of ruthless cowboys while making their way across the Oregon Trail. As the only survivor, she will do whatever it takes to retrieve her one earthly possession – her family's horse – from the clutches of the bloodthirsty bandits. Organ Trail is directed by American filmmaker Michael Patrick Jann, director of many TV movies and series including "Reno 911!", "Childrens Hospital", "The Goldbergs", "Angie Tribeca", "Flaked", "Atypical", "The Good Doctor", "Wayne", and "Daybreak" previously. The screenplay is written by Meg Turner, her first feature script. Produced by David Codron and Michael Patrick Jann. Paramount Movies will debut Organ Trail in select US theaters on April 14th, 2023, then on digital starting May 12th coming soon. Who's interested in watching this one?