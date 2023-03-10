2022 Oscar Best Picture Posters by Chelsea Housand / Edgar Ascensão

Every year during the last month of the awards season, talented poster artists from around the world whip up a collection of posters honoring the Best Picture nominees. This tradition has been ongoing for quite some time now, with each artist attempting something fresh, pushing themselves to come up with dynamic, fascinating art each & every time. With the 2022 awards season just about to end with the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (March 12th), it's time to feature some of the best posters. I'm always a huge fan of Olly Gibbs' annual statuettes series - seen here for 2023. However, below I've featured some of my favorite posters from two different artists - Chelsea Housand and Edgar Ascensão (we hired Edgar last year to create our membership page banner). Out of all of the Best Picture designs this year, these are the ones that got my attention and impressed me the most. That said, almost all of the posters this year from every artist have been outstanding - including from the illustrious SG Posters + Needle Design. Have a look.

Click on any of the posters below to be taken directly to the artist's post on Twitter for each of these images.

Up first - here are a look at eight of the Best Picture posters made by LA-based artist Chelsea Housand:

You can follow Chelsea on Twitter @HousandArts or visit her official site here to view more of her work.

Additionally - here are all ten of the Best Picture posters made by Portuguese artist Edgar Ascensão:

You can also follow Edgar on Twitter @edgar_ascensao or visit his Linktree page to view more of his work.

My personal favorites from all of these posters this year are Edgar's posters for Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Tár, along with Chelsea's posters for All Quiet on the Western Front, Tár, and The Banshees of Inisherin (doggie & donkey!!). I'm always deeply inspired and amazed by the cleverness of each and every one of these posters that each artist comes up with - thanks to social media for connecting us. It's always an exciting time for new art during the awards season. For even more Best Picture posters, Olly has collected a thread of them on Twitter here. To recap all the 95th Academy Awards nominations, including all 10 Best Picture movies, along with every other category - click here. I am looking forward to watching the ceremony and finding out what wins - I'm still betting on Everything Everywhere taking home a bunch of awards. I love it with all my heart, my #1 of last year! But I would also be quite happy with Tár winning just about anything either. We'll find out in a few days. Which of the 10 Best Picture nominees is your top pick?