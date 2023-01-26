Oscar Nominees 'To Leslie' + 'Banshees of Inisherin' Back in Theaters

After the 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced earlier this week, at least three of the big nominees are returning to theaters again. Most of the studios want all of these films to earn more now that they've been highlighted by The Academy voters. First up, the biggest surprise of this week - a nomination for Andrea Riseborough in the indie drama To Leslie - has put the spotlight on this film. Momentum Pictures will re-release To Leslie in six theaters (limited to start) this weekend - beginning from January 27th onward. In addition, A24 is re-releasing The Daniels' masterpiece Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters nationwide (1400 screens) this weekend, so that everyone can see why this film deserves the 11 nominations it got. Finally, Searchlight is also re-releasing Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin in theaters nationwide this weekend, since that film received a total of 9 nominations - including Best Picture & Best Director. Now is the perfect time to catch up with these films playing on the big screen.

Here's the newest nominations promo video for The Banshees of Inisherin posted by Searchlight Pictures:

Back in theaters EVERYWHERE Friday. #BansheesMovie has been nominated for 9 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director Martin McDonagh, Best Actor Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and Best Supporting Actress Kerry Condon! #Oscars95 — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) January 24, 2023

And here's the fun tweet from EEAAO director Daniel Kwan about the film playing in theaters again soon:

EEAAO is going to be back in 1400 theaters nationwide tomorrow. To all of the people who:

-regret missing it in theaters

-fell asleep watching it on an airplane

-accidentally left at “THE END”

-want to hate-watch the film Cats style with your friends now is your chance! — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) January 26, 2023

The Academy Awards still have tremendous power in bringing attention to films, and making sure audiences see them. Even with something like Everything Everywhere All at Once (affectionately known as EEAAO), which already earned plenty at the box office last year, a re-release like this will only help more. It has 11 nominations! Go see it! It's already my #1 of 2022 anyway - I watched it 4 times in theaters last year. To Leslie is also an interesting one, because not many people know much about it anyway (here's the official trailer). It opened in the fall, but as an indie release it didn't play in many theaters before heading to VOD. The Banshees of Inisherin is also loved by critics, winning lots of awards already - mainly for performances by Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. it's always the best choice to go see any of these in the theater, as the big screen experience is usually more exciting and immersive than viewing at home. And maybe you'll watch one of them with a good audience that will laugh and cheer and applaud at the end. These three are back in theaters as of January 27th, 2023 - check local theater listings for more.