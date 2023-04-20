Patricia Arquette Becomes a P.I. in Comedy Series 'High Desert' Trailer

"You're at the point of no return!" Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer for a new comedy series titled High Desert, featuring episodes directed by comedy filmmaker Jay Roach. This will be streaming on Apple TV+ starting in May this summer. High Desert follows Peggy, an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. Matt Dillon will play Denny, Peggy’s ex, an undeniably charming parolee, and a relentless operator. Patricia Arquette stars as Peggy, with Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, plus guest stars Bernadette Peters, Christine Taylor, Carmine Giovinazzo, and Carlo Rota. This mostly looks like Patty Arquette is having the time of her life in this role, hamming it up in this kooky small town misadventure. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series High Desert, direct from Apple's YouTube:

"Private investigator. Public mess." High Desert follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. High Desert is a series created by and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, Jennifer Hoppe-House. Featuring episodes directed by American filmmaker Jay Roach (Austin Powers movies, Mystery Alaska, Meet the Parents, Dinner for Schmucks, The Campaign, Trumbo, Bombshell). Executive produced by Patricia Arquette, John Cameron, Jackie Cohn, Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, Michelle Graham, Jennifer Hoppe-House, Tom Lassally, Molly Madden, Jay Roach, Ben Stiller, and Nicky Weinstock. Apple will debut the High Desert series streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 17th, 2023 this summer season. Interested?