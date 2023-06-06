Patrick Wilson's Horror Sequel 'Insidious 5: The Red Door' Trailer #2

"It's happening again… something is following us." Time to (re-)open the door and find out what is waiting behind it… Blumhouse has debuted a second trailer for horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth movie in the Insidious series - following Insidious: The Last Key from 2018. Patrick Wilson directs this one, making his debut. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The first film's original cast is back with Wilson returning alongside Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. It's produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The original Insidious premiered way back in 2010, and this one is bringing it all home, wrapping it all up with one final spooky finale. This sequel looks like it'll be properly scary! I'm down to give it a look.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Wilson's Insidious: The Red Door, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first intense trailer for Patrick Wilson's Insidious: The Red Door here to view more.

In the sequel Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. Insidious: The Red Door is directed by the American actor / filmmaker Patrick Wilson, making his directorial debut with this horror sequel - he starred in the original and The Conjuring movies, too. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems, from a story by Leigh Whannell. Based on characters created by Leigh Whannell. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. Sony Pictures will debut Wilson's Insidious: The Red Door in theaters nationwide starting July 7th, 2023 right in the middle of the summer. Who's in?