Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine in 'Red, White, & Royal Blue'

"We can figure out a way to love each other on our terms." Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an official trailer for a feature film titled Red, White, & Royal Blue, a romantic comedy from Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López. Based on the NY Times bestseller by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in the important U.S.-British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw & friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected… An heartfelt and provocative love story, between these two important people. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex & Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, with a cast including Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, plus Stephen Fry, Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, and Akshay Khanna. This looks extremely cheesy, but it also does seem kinda cute & uplifting.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue, from YouTube:

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity… and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. Red, White & Royal Blue is directed by writer / filmmaker Matthew López, directing his feature film; also a Tony Award-winning playwright. The screenplay is written by Matthew López and Ted Malawer. Based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Amazon will debut López's Red, White & Royal Blue streaming on Prime Video starting August 11th, 2023 coming soon. How does it look?