Peter Thorwarth's WWII Action Film 'Blood & Gold' Grindhouse Trailer

"An unlikely group of outcasts taking on the entire Nazi empire." Netflix has unveiled another new "special trailer" for the WWII action thrille Blood & Gold, the latest from German filmmaker Peter Throwarth. It will be streaming on Netflix at the end of May. This is his second film with Netflix recently after his vampire thriller Blood Red Sky. Desperate to return home to his daughter during the final days of World War II, a German deserter finds himself caught in a battle against SS troops on a mission to uncover hidden gold. On his way to find his daughter, deserter Henrich is stopped by SS troops and hanged from a tree. Courageous farmer Elsa saves him just in time. United by their common enemy, the two fight for justice and for their families. A thrilling and bloody search for stolen gold treasure begins, revealing bitter secrets along the way. This stars Robert Maaser, Marie Hacke, Alexander Scheer, Jördis Triebel, Stephan Grossmann, Florian Schmidtke, Petra Zieser, & Gisela Aderhold. The first trailer was damn good, this one is even better - a grindhouse throwback trailer with a hilarious voiceover and lots of great action footage. I'm sold.

Here's the second official trailer for Peter Thorwarth's Blood & Gold, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Thorwarth's Blood & Gold right here, to view even more footage.

Spring 1945. Blood & Gold is set in the final days of the Second World War, telling the story of the German deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), the young and courageous farmer Elsa (Marie Hacke) – and a whole host of Nazis. On his way home from the front to his daughter, Heinrich stumbles into a marauding SS troop. Their leader (Alexander Scheer) leaves him hanging in a tree. But he is saved at the last minute by Elsa, who hides him on her farm. Meanwhile, the SS is searching for a Jewish treasure hidden in a nearby village, meeting bitter resistance from the fed-up villagers, who want to keep the treasure for themselves. Soon, Heinrich and Elsa are unwillingly dragged into this action-packed hunt for the gold, culminating in a bloody showdown at the village church. Blood & Gold is directed by German writer / filmmaker Peter Thorwarth, director of the films Bang Boom Bang, If It Don't Fit Use a Bigger Hammer, Goldene Zeiten, Not My Day, The Last Cop, and Blood Red Sky previously. The screenplay is written by Stefan Barth. Netflix will debut Blood & Gold streaming on Netflix starting May 26th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch?