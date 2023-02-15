Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey in Romance 'One True Loves' Trailer

"No matter what you do, you're going to break somebody's heart." The Avenue has revealed the trailer for the film One True Loves, a new romantic dramedy from filmmaker Andy Fickman. Based on the book of the same name, the film is one of these cliche, cheesy stories about a woman forced to decide between two men she loves deeply. Is there such a thing as more than one true love? Yet another modern movie trying to grapple with the question of monogamy and whether it's still relevant anymore. A woman is unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiance who has finally brought her back to life. The three people at the center are played by Phillipa Soo as Emma, Simu Liu as Sam, Luke Bracey as Jesse, with a supporting cast including Michaela Conlin, Tom Everett Scott, Gary Hudson, Oceana Matsumoto, and Oona Yaffe. At least the cast looks good, as for the rest of this, I'm not so sure.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Fickman's One True Loves, direct from YouTube:

Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, and Luke Bracey star in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between these two great loves. One True Loves is directed by American filmmaker Andy Fickman, director of the films She's the Man, The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, You Again, Parental Guidance, Playing with Fire, and Christmas Again previously, plus TV work recently including "Liv and Maddie", "Kevin Can Wait", and "The Crew". The screenplay is written by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid, adapted from the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The Avenue will debut Fickman's One True Loves in select US theaters on April 7th, 2023, then on VOD starting April 28th this spring. Who's interested?