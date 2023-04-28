Post-Apocalyptic Series 'Twisted Metal' Teaser with Anthony Mackie

"Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines." Who remembers this game? Peacock has launched their early teaser trailer for the series Twisted Metal, an adaptation of the video game series of the same name. Yep, another video game adaptation, but this one is being turned into a streaming series for Peacock to join the content era as more IP content for everyone to mindlessly consume. But hey, at least it has Anthony Mackie in it! And the crazy clown from the games. In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate world to deliver a cryptic package in order to stay alive (and earn a better life). Alongside the assistance of "Quiet", a rash car thief, Doe faces a life-altering opportunity but must confront ruthless marauders in deadly and destructive vehicles to secure a chance at a better future. Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral, and Samoa Joe. This is a great introductory tease - bet you want to see more, don't you?

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Peacock's series Twisted Metal, direct from YouTube:

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck. Twisted Metal is a series created by writer duo Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (of Zombieland, Deadpool 1 & 2, Life, Spiderhead). With additional writing by Michael Jonathan Smith, Grant DeKernion, Alyssa Forleiter, Alison Tafel, Irving Ruan, Becca Black, Shaun Diston, Francesca & Jacqueline Gailes. Episodes directed by Kitao Sakurai, Bill Benz, Jude Weng. Executive produced by Michael Jonathan Smith, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Hermen Hulst, Anthony Mackie, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Kitao Sakurai, Jason Spire. NBC will debut Twisted Metal streaming on Peacock starting July 27th, 2023.