Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Celine Dion Romance 'Love Again' Trailer

"I think I might have feelings for someone I've never met." Sony Pictures has revealed an official Valentine's Day trailer for a romantic comedy called Love Again, made by the filmmaker Jim Strouse (best known for Grace Is Gone, The Winning Season, The Incredible Jessica James). It's based on a book that was already turned into another German movie called Text for You, which is about the story and a woman who finds love over texts. Which sounds a bit scary more than lovely. A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death (who walks out after an argument and never returns unfortunately) by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. "What if love was only a text away?" The movie features new music from Celine Dion, and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Celia Imrie, Lydia West, Omid Djalili, plus Celine Dion. This whole concept seems so awkward, not sure how they'll make it all work but I trust the director. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Strouse's Love Again, direct from Sony's YouTube:

What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person… and win her heart. Love Again is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Jim Strouse (aka James C. Strouse), director of the films Grace Is Gone, The Winning Season, People Places Things, The Incredible Jessica James previously. It's adapted from a book called "Text for You" by Sofie Cramer, which was already made into a German film SMS für Dich. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein. Sony will release Love Again in theaters nationwide starting May 12th, 2023 early in the summer movie season.