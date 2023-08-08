Puppy Play Zaniness in Norwegian Thriller 'Good Boy' New US Trailer

"Frank was the only one who liked me for who I was." Saban Films has debuted the official US trailer for a kinky, extra strange Norwegian film titled Good Boy, from filmmaker Viljar Bøe. This seems to be a freaky twist on "pup play", but with a few twists. A bold & original thriller from up-and coming director Viljar Bøe. Sigrid thinks she's met her perfect match with the charming and handsome Christian, but there is one catch – he lives with a man named Frank who acts like his pet dog. Trying to be open-minded, Sigrid continues the relationship but soon notices an insidious under-tone to Christian. Maybe "puppy play" isn't as innocent as it seems… Throw your old-fashioned moral concepts overboard for this date movie of the wackiest kind. Viljar Bøe’s film transcends the boundaries of genre as much as those between humans and animals. Be a good audience and watch Good Boy! This odd Norwegian film stars Gard Løkke, Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen, Amalie Willoch Njaastad, and Nicolai Narvesen Lied. It starts out funny and kooky, but turns much darker and scarier in the second half of this trailer. What the hell is going on at this guy's house?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Viljar Bøe's Good Boy, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Christian is young, handsome and rich, hence a success on Tinder. The first date with superlike Sigrid ends in bed – and with a grotesque surprise for the psychology student: the lap dog Christian told her about so enthusiastically is not an animal at all. Frank is a man in a dog costume who barks when he demands his food in the bowl and is led on a leash by Christian. Distraught, Sigrid flees, but eventually returns to the platonic partnership of convenience. After all, it’s the 21st century and who is she to tell Frank how to live. Plus it's really fun to scratch his fake fur head and play fetch. But is Frank really as harmless as Christian claims? And who is he anyway? Good Boy, originally known as Meg, Deg & Frank (or Me, You & Frank) in Norwegian, is both written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Viljar Bøe, director of the films Til Freddy and Theodor previously. Produced by Karol Oskar Åsli, Marie Andrea Waade Grønning, Ane Marie Sletten. This initially premiered at Beyond Fest 2022 and the Bergen Film Festival last year. Saban Films releases Good Boy in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 8th, 2023 this fall. Who's curious?