Quantum Mechanical Thriller 'The Theory of Everything' German Trailer

This looks unique. German distributor Neue Visionen Filmverleih has revealed a first look trailer for the indie film Die Theorie von Allem, which translates directly to The Theory of Everything. Yep, it's the same title as the Stephen Hawking film from 2014, and it's also about theoretical physics and scientists. But with a more mysterious, Hitchcockian twist. Set in 1962. A physics congress in the Alps. An Iranian guest. A mysterious pianist. A bizarre cloud in the sky and a booming mystery under the mountain. It's "a quantum mechanical thriller in black & white." The distributor also adds more buzz: with "Timm Kröger, everything is there that makes for great cinematic art in the best Hitchcock tradition. Cast with a fantastic ensemble and interspersed with a phenomenal soundtrack, The Theory of Everything is a brilliant film noir about the contingency of our world, in which much is possible and hardly anything is necessary." Starring Jan Bülow, Olivia Ross, Hanns Zischler, Gottfried Breitfuss, David Bennent, and Philippe Graber. I'm all about this! Mountains and mystery and sci-fi and theoretical ideas and much more. Will be watching.

Here's the first German trailer (+ poster) for Timm Kröger's The Theory of Everything, from YouTube:

1962: Johannes Leinert travels with his doctoral advisor to a physics congress at the Hotel Esplanade in the Swiss Alps. An Iranian scientist is to give a groundbreaking lecture on quantum mechanics here. But the speaker, who is expected to deliver nothing less than a theory of everything, is late and the high society spends the interim with witty dinner parties and elegant skiing excursions. A mysterious pianist (Ross) captivates Johannes, but something's not right about her. She knows things about him she can't possibly know… When one of the German physicists dies in a monstrous way, two investigators enter the scene, suspecting murder. As bizarre cloud formations appear in the sky, the pianist disappears without a trace and Johannes gets on the trail of a secret that has taken root deep beneath the mountain. (Text translated.)

The Theory of Everything, originally titled Die Theorie von Allem in German, is directed by the German cinematographer / filmmaker Timm Kröger, director of the film The Council of Birds, and the doc Das leicht beunruhigende Schaukeln bei der Fahrt ins Tal, previously. The screenplay is written by Roderick Warich and Timm Kröger. Produced by David Bohun and Lixi Frank. The film is premiering at the 2023 Venice Film Festival this fall playing in the Main Competition. The film is set to release in German cinemas starting October 26th, 2023 this fall. No US release is set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?