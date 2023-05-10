Quick Teaser for Kim Jee-woon's Meta Filmmaking Comedy 'Cobweb'

The Jokers has unveiled a flashy 30-second teaser trailer for Cobweb, the comedy from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, Age of Shadows). It's premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this month, hence the French teaser out now. The story is set in Seoul in 1970 and focuses on Kim, a director who is dissatisfied with the ending of his project entitled "Cobweb". Despite many obstacles and interference from censorship authorities, disgruntled actors & producers, Kim is determined to rework the ending of his film in just two days, in hopes of making it a masterpiece. He must overcome this chaos to get it done… It's a meta film about filmmaking, described as "an experimental and genre-defying drama shot entirely on sound stages in support of a film-within-a-film narrative." The cast includes Song Kang-ho (!!!), Im Soo-jung, Oh Jung-se, Jeon Yeo-been, and Krystal Jung. I have always enjoyed Kim Jee-woon's work and this looks great so far - always fun to make fun of making movies.

Here's the first French teaser trailer (+ poster) for Kim Jee-woon's Cobweb, direct from YouTube:

Cobweb, originally known as 거미집 or Geomijip in Korean (and Dans la Toile or In the Web in French), is directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, director of the films A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Last Stand, The Age of Shadows, Illang: The Wolf Brigade, and the series "Dr. Brain" previously. The screenplay is written by Shin Yeon-Shick, who is also producing the film. This is premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this month in the Out of Competition section. The Jokers will release in France later this year. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for news & reviews from Cannes. First impression? Look good so far?