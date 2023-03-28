Rachael Leigh Cook's Vietnam Romance in 'A Tourist's Guide to Love'

"This trip has shown me that I wasn't actually lost, I just wasn't where I was supposed to be." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for A Tourist's Guide to Love, a new adventure romantic comedy from Netflix arriving for streaming later in April. This is half a Vietnamese production, as it is set in Vietnam when a woman heads there to learn about the tourist industry. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path. Of course it's a sweet story about love and about travel and how gorgeous a place like Vietnam is – criticizing the tourism industry while it's also inviting everyone to hey, come over and visit the country. Rachael Leigh Cook stars (and produces) as Amanda, along with Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman, Morgan Dudley, Quinn Trúc Trần, & Nsưt Lê Thiện. This looks like a very cute, uplifting, earnest tourism advertisement slash Netflix romantic comedy. Definitely makes me want to go to Vietnam.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven K. Tsuchida's A Tourist's Guide to Love, from YouTube:

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path. A Tourist's Guide to Love is directed by the American director Steven K. Tsuchida, mainly a TV director making his first feature film; he has directed episodes of "Inside Amy Schumer", "The Jim Gaffigan Show", "On My Block", "Younger", "In the Dark", "Dear White People", "Cobra Kai", and "Welcome to Flatch" previously. The screenplay is written by Eirene Tran Donohue. It's produced by Rachael Leigh Cook and Joel S. Rice for Muse Entertainment. Netflix will release A Tourist's Guide to Love streaming on Netflix worldwide starting April 21st, 2023 coming soon this spring. Anyone?