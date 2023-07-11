Rachel Cook & Rib Hillis in Montana Action Thriller 'Kill Shot' Trailer

"We're being hunted." Well Go USA has dropped the trailer for an action film titled Kill Shot, formerly known as Hunted, from filmmaker Ari Novak. The plot of this sounds a lot like the plot of Cliffhanger, with a few extra "here's an elite soldier character" and "here's a nearly naked woman" tricks up its sleeves. Posing as hunters, a group of terrorists are in search of $100 million that was stolen and lost in a plane crash en route from Afghanistan. The story follows two people on a hunting trip, a former Navy SEAL and his client, who stumbled upon the cash and try to figure out how to get away with some of it without being killed. Rib Hillis who co-wrote the script, stars with Rachel Cook, Bobby Maximus, Mara Ohara, Xian Mikol, and Mark Murphy. This looks hilariously bad, oh so bad, especially when this main blonde woman starts running around in only underwear. Wow. And we thought they didn't make movies like this anymore?! 😂

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ari Novak's Kill Shot, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

During a hunting trip in Montana, a wilderness guide and former Navy SEAL (Rib Hillis) and his client (Rachel Cook) stumble upon a cache of $100 million in heist money, unwittingly making themselves the obstacle standing between a dangerous terrorist group and its lost fortune. Eager to take some of the cash for themselves, the pair learns far too late how easy it can be to make someone disappear in the vastness of Big Sky country. Kill Shot is directed by American producer / filmmaker Ari Novak, director of films including Crossing White Lines, Cowboys vs Dinosaurs, PawParazzi, Sk8 Dawg, and the doc Himalayan Ice previously. The screenplay is by Rib Hillis and Ari Novak. Produced by Rib Hillis, Ari Novak, and Todd Slater. Well Go USA releases Novak's Kill Shot direct-to-VOD / DVD starting August 15th, 2023. Anyone?