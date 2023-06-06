Rachel Sennott in Fun Red Band Trailer for Emma Seligman's 'Bottoms'

"Unhinged and indescribable!" Sounds about right. MGM has revealed a hilarious official trailer for the comedy Bottoms, the latest from Canadian filmmaker Emma Seligman following her hit Shiva Baby. This premiered to uproarious laughter at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival a few months ago, and will be out in theaters in August at the end of this summer. "Want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE." Get ready, ladies…! Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. Bottoms has been described as one of the horniest films of the year. The comedy stars Rachel Sennott & Ayo Edebiri as PJ & Josie, with Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, and Marshawn Lynch. Yes this looks like one of the craziest, raunchiest, wildest high school comedies since Superbad. Looks like a new classic is about unleash in a few months! It's a must watch F-bomb filled trailer.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Emma Seligman's Bottoms, direct from YouTube:

Bottoms follows two unpopular girls (Rachel Sennott & Ayo Edebiri) in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders before graduation. Bottoms is directed by Canadian filmmaker Emma Seligman, making her second feature after Shiva Baby previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott. Produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and Alison Small. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier in the year, where it earned rave reviews from critics. MGM Studios will debut Seligman's Bottoms in US theaters starting on August 25th, 2023 later this summer movie season. Who wants to watch this? Looking good?