Raunchy New Red Band Trailer for 'Joy Ride' Comedy from Adele Lim

"Let's just be adults!" Lionsgate has dropped in another brand new raunchy red band trailer for the summer comedy Joy Ride, opening in theaters everywhere in early July. This earned rave reviews at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. From the producers of Neighbors, and the co-screenwriter from Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The film follows four Asian-American women as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. The cast also includes Ronny Chieng, Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge, and Chris Pang. This looks as all out ridiculous and depraved and hilarious as it should! Don't miss the comedy everyone is saying is the funniest of the year so far. Just the right amount of WTF is going on footage in this new trailer.

Here's the second official red band trailer for Adele Lim's Joy Ride, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first fun trailer for Adele Lim's Joy Ride right here, for even more raunchy footage.

The hilarious & unapologetically explicit story of identity & self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic travel experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. Joy Ride is directed by Malaysian writer / filmmaker Adele Lim, making her feature directorial debut after working as a producer / writer for TV, and as a screenwriter on Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon. The screenplay is by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao, from a story by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao & Adele Lim. This is premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. Lionsgate opens Joy Ride in theaters nationwide starting July 7th, 2023.