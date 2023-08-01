Trailer for 'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback' About the TV Special

"Music's greatest second chance." Paramount has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback, made by acclaimed doc filmmaker John Scheinfeld. It will be streaming on Paramount+ later in August for any Elvis fans who want to (re)visit this iconic moment. The film tells the captivating story of one moment in television history that revived Elvis' career and shifted the pop-culture landscape. Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback is the true story of Elvis and director Steve Binder teaming up to defy manager Colonel Tom Parker and creating the iconic TV Special - bringing to the world an unforgettable moment in TV and music history. Told from the unique perspective of Emmy Award-winning TV director Steve Binder, this features interviews with Elvis experts and recollections from those who attended the special in-person, as well as all-new versions of iconic Elvis hits from today's musicians, including superstar Darius Rucker, Latin Grammy winner Maffio and America's Got Talent finalist Drake Milligan. Should play nice as a double feature after watching Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated Elvis movie.

Official trailer (+ poster) for doc John Scheinfeld's Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback, on YouTube:

Premiering days before the anniversary of Presley's death, Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback reveals what really happened behind the scenes of this mesmerizing hour of television. When it aired on the night of Dec. 3, 1968, the special became the most-watched television event of the year, and nearly half of the entire TV-watching audience tuned in to see Elvis Presley, clad in an iconic black leather suit, deliver some of the greatest performances of his life, reinvigorating his career and changing the pop-culture landscape forever. Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback is directed by the prolific doc filmmaker John Scheinfeld, director of many docs including the films I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Song, Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, Herb Alpert Is, and What the Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? previously. Produced by Dave Harding and Spencer Proffer's Meteor 17 (also of The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's "American Pie"). Paramount will debut Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback streaming on Paramount+ starting on August 15th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching?