Reunited in the First Official Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' - Season 3

"Being a Mandalorian's not just learning about how to fight, you also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way you'll never be lost." Disney has revealed the first trailer for Season 3 of the hit show The Mandalorian, finally returning to the screen after nearly three years. The last season of Mando aired back in late 2020, and so much has happened since then! There's been a number of other Star Wars series to fill the gap (watch Andor if you haven't seen it yet) along with many more changes around the world. Creator Jon Favreau wrote all eight episodes of this new season, working with Noah Kloor on the third and Dave Filoni on the fourth and seventh episodes. "The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together." Starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito. There's Jedi! And more of Grogu! And tons of droids! And more little Babu Frik guys! This really is going to be worth the wait - looks fantastic.

Here's the first official trailer for Disney+'s series The Mandalorian - Season 3, direct from YouTube:

"Reunited." The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. Creator Jon Favreau wrote all eight episodes of this 3rd season, working with Noah Kloor on the third and Dave Filoni on the fourth and seventh episodes. Season 3 features eps directed by: Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, co-star Carl Weathers, Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey, and Rachel Morrison. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa. Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Empire, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Disney debuts the third season of The Mandalorian streaming on Disney+ starting March 1st coming soon.