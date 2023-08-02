Revealing the Story of the 1MDB Scandal - 'Man on the Run' Doc Trailer

"Where do you think Jho Low is?" "I have no idea." The Smoking Section / Evergreen Media has debuted an official trailer for a thrilling true crime documentary film called Man on the Run, directed by filmmaker Cassius Michael Kim. The film is the definitive accounting of the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad - not to be confused with IMDb) saga, plus an indictment of the global capitalist system and its inability to regulate itself in the face of avarice & corruption. Director Cassius Michael Kim's meticulous investigation unravels a web of greed and corruption, revealing the profound impact of this colossal financial scandal and the implications. It's all focused on one man: Low Taek Jho from Malaysia. He ran off with billions, and was involved in helping finance Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (of course he was), dubbed "the Asian Great Gatsby." The disgraced financier has already been the subject of other movies, including The Kleptocrats. This looks like a very cinematic doc, telling a crazy true story of heinous corruption and wealth.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cassius Michael Kim's doc Man on the Run, direct from Vimeo:

Cassius Michael Kim's doc film Man on the Run exposes a shocking true story of corruption and betrayal that shook an entire nation's financial stability. The film follows Jho Low, a mysterious businessman, and playboy, as he masterminds a scheme to exploit a sovereign wealth fund in Malaysia, 1MDB. With the collaboration of Prime Minister Najib Razak, Low funnels billions into global bank accounts to fuel his extravagant lifestyle, including Hollywood parties and even financing "The Wolf of Wall Street." Man on the Run is directed by writer / producer / filmmaker Cassius Michael Kim, making his feature directorial debut after helping produce the "The Wonder List with Bill Weir" series, along with a few shorts and other TV projects. Produced by Brian Epstein, Rhana Natour, Davidian Shaw, Alyse Shorland, Fabian W. Joseph. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Evergreen Media will release the Man on the Run doc in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting on September 22nd, 2023 coming up. Intrigued?