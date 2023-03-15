Revenge Comedy Series 'Beef' Trailer Starring Steven Yeun & Ali Wong

"I have a very full life that I'd love to get back to… I'm gonna find you and take what little you have." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a dark comedy revenge series titled Beef, created by TV producer / writer Lee Sung Jin. This looks like amusing, dark, twisted madness! I'm so in. Two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Hence the title about the "beef" between them. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong co-star as Danny and Amy. The cast includes Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt. This is an A24 Television production, if you need any more reason to consider this. This looks kind of genius? And definitely a "of the moment" series about how things are these days, with folks letting petty grudges turn into epic destruction. "Maybe normal people are just delusional?"

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lee Sung Jin's series Beef, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Revenge is best served raw." Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur who has a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives & relationships in this darkly comedic, deeply moving series. Beef is a series created and showrun by Korean writer / producer Lee Sung Jin, of the series "Rob & Big", "2 Broke Girls", "Girlboss", "Tuca & Bertie", and "Dave" previously. Series writing by Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, and Alex Russell. Featuring episodes directed by Jake Schreier, Lee Sung Jin, and Hikari. Executive produced by Steven Yeun through his company Universal Remote; Ali Wong; and Jake Schreier. Netflix debuts the Beef series streaming on Netflix starting April 6th, 2023 coming this spring. Who's in?