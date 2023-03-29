Richard Armitage & Charlie Murphy in Erotic Thriller 'Obsession' Trailer

"I feel this overwhelming need to be with her… all the time." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for their erotic thriller series Obsession, arriving for streaming in April in a few weeks. A contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart's novella titled Damage, this story takes place in London. An intense affair between a talented surgeon and his son's fiancée spirals into a dangerous, all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the whole family. A tense, erotic thriller starring Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy, Indira Varma, and Rish Shah. Oooh this definitely sounds spicy. Everyone (right, right?) was asking for more erotic thrillers, so Netflix has been churning them out aplenty, following up 50 Shades of Gray and the Polish series 365 Days with more like this. The cast also includes Sonera Angel, Anil Goutam, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Marion Bailey. It certainly looks intensely erotic and dangerous, that's for sure.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Obsession, direct from YouTube:

Obsession is a thrilling and seductive four-part limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire. A contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart's novella, Damage, the story centers around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when enigmatic Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy) embarks on a passionate affair with her fiance's father, William. Whilst Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt? Obsession is a series adapted for the screen by British writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (The Interrogation of Leo and Lisa), with additional writing by Benji Walters. Featuring episodes directed by Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn. Adapted from the novel written by Josephine Hart. The series is produced by Gina Carter. Executive produced by Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady (Moonage Pictures) and Alison Jackson. Netflix will debut the Obsession series streaming on Netflix starting April 13th, 2023 this spring. So who's turned on?