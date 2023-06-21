Richard Armitage is a Vatican Operative in 'The Man from Rome' Trailer

"The deaths – are they accidents… or murder?" Screen Media Films has unveiled the official trailer for a thriller titled The Man from Rome, which is the English title given to this Spanish film starring Richard Armitage in Italy. This already opened in Europe last year under the original Spanish name La Piel Del Tambor, though it doesn't seem like it's good enough to get a proper theatrical release in the US. Vatican intelligence operative Father Quart (Richard Armitage) investigates an anonymous message sent to the pope concerning a crumbling Spanish church that "kills to defend itself". Sent to Seville to investigate, a deep conspiracy unfolds that puts Father Quart's loyalty and his faith to the test. Armitage co-stars with Amaia Salamanca, Paul Guilfoyle, Paul Freeman, Rodolfo Sancho, Fionnula Flanagan, Carlos Cuevas, along with Franco Nero as "El Papa", The Pope. This looks so wacky - Vatican hackers, a priest with a gun, businessmen demolishing a church. Wild. No wonder this is a Redbox release, seems like made-for-TV junk.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ intl. poster) for Sergio Dow's The Man from Rome, from YouTube:

A computer hacker penetrates the Vatican's security and sends an urgent anonymous plea to the pope. Handsome Father Quart, of the church's Institute of External Affairs, an arm of the Vatican intelligence, is dispatched to investigate. The message of the hacker concerns a crumbling 17th century Baroque church in the heart of Seville that apparently "kills to defend itself". The Man from Rome, originally known as La Piel Del Tambor (The Skin of the Drum) in Spanish, is directed by the filmmaker Sergio Dow, director of many films including Imágenes del Pacífico, Rambao, On Wheels, Botero, Bahia Mansa, Hemingway the Hunter of Death, and a few other docs previously. The screenplay is also written by Sergio Dow, in collaboration with Adrian Bol, Gretchen Cowan, Carolina López-Rodriguez, Sheila Willis, and Luis Zelkowicz. Based on the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. This initially opened in Spain last fall. Screen Media Films will debut Dow's The Man from Rome in select US theaters + on VOD starting sometime soon this summer. Anyone?