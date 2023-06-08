TRAILERS

Novelist Noir 'The Lesson' Trailer with Richard E. Grant & Julie Delpy

by
June 8, 2023
Source: YouTube

The Lesson Trailer

"You're changing my work!" "I'm not…" "Who's the writer?!" TCM has revealed the official trailer for an intriguing noir thriller called The Lesson, arriving in theaters in July after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. Another noir based around "a battle of wits." Unable to find inspiration for his newest piece, young author Liam (Daryl McCormack from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) takes on the titanic weight of tutoring the son of the legendary writer J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant) and his wife Hélène Sinclair (Julie Delpy). Reeling from the mysterious passing of their eldest son, the Sinclairs push Liam to work harder and invite him to stay on the estate grounds with them. Soon enough, lies big and small unfurl as a well-intentioned exercise quickly transforms into a saga of lust, betrayal, jealousy, and the quest for legacy-defining relevance. TCM will also host a talk on July 8th with Alice Troughton discussing the films selected by Troughton that inspired this movie. Until then, have a taste of some footage in this trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alice Troughton's The Lesson, direct from TCM's YouTube:

The Lesson Poster

Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant). But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution. Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Julie Delpy), and their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liam’s future as well as their own. As the lines between master and protégé blur, class, ambition, and betrayal become a dangerous combination in this taut noir thriller. The Lesson is directed by the British filmmaker Alice Troughton, making her feature directorial debut after mostly TV work including on "EastEnders", "Doctor Who", "Merlin", "Cucumber", "Tin Star", and "The Midwich Cuckoos" recently. The screenplay is written by Alex MacKeith. Produced by Camille Gatin, Cassandra Sigsgaard, Judy Tossell, Fabien Westerhoff. This is premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Bleecker Street will then debut Troughton's The Lesson in theaters nationwide starting on July 7th, 2023 this summer. Anyone curious to watch this film?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

{ Follow @FirstShowing }
For only the latest posts - follow this:
{ Follow @FSnewsfeed }

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Superb Trailer for 'The League' Doc About Baseball's Negro League (0 Comments)

Novelist Noir 'The Lesson' Trailer with Richard E. Grant & Julie Delpy (0 Comments)

New US Trailer for French Thriller 'The Beasts' Set in a Small Village (0 Comments)

Michael Jai White in Another Boring Action Movie - 'The Island' Trailer (0 Comments)

Emma Stone & Mark Ruffalo in Full Trailer for Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' (0 Comments)