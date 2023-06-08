Novelist Noir 'The Lesson' Trailer with Richard E. Grant & Julie Delpy

"You're changing my work!" "I'm not…" "Who's the writer?!" TCM has revealed the official trailer for an intriguing noir thriller called The Lesson, arriving in theaters in July after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. Another noir based around "a battle of wits." Unable to find inspiration for his newest piece, young author Liam (Daryl McCormack from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) takes on the titanic weight of tutoring the son of the legendary writer J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant) and his wife Hélène Sinclair (Julie Delpy). Reeling from the mysterious passing of their eldest son, the Sinclairs push Liam to work harder and invite him to stay on the estate grounds with them. Soon enough, lies big and small unfurl as a well-intentioned exercise quickly transforms into a saga of lust, betrayal, jealousy, and the quest for legacy-defining relevance. TCM will also host a talk on July 8th with Alice Troughton discussing the films selected by Troughton that inspired this movie. Until then, have a taste of some footage in this trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alice Troughton's The Lesson, direct from TCM's YouTube:

Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant). But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution. Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Julie Delpy), and their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liam’s future as well as their own. As the lines between master and protégé blur, class, ambition, and betrayal become a dangerous combination in this taut noir thriller. The Lesson is directed by the British filmmaker Alice Troughton, making her feature directorial debut after mostly TV work including on "EastEnders", "Doctor Who", "Merlin", "Cucumber", "Tin Star", and "The Midwich Cuckoos" recently. The screenplay is written by Alex MacKeith. Produced by Camille Gatin, Cassandra Sigsgaard, Judy Tossell, Fabien Westerhoff. This is premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Bleecker Street will then debut Troughton's The Lesson in theaters nationwide starting on July 7th, 2023 this summer. Anyone curious to watch this film?