Rico Verhoeven & Frank Grillo in Action Thriller 'Black Lotus' Trailer

"There's always something to fight for." The Movie Partnership in the UK has revealed an official trailer for an action thriller film titled Black Lotus, made by a Bulgarian filmmaker named Todor Chapkanov. After opening in The Netherlands last month, it will be available to watch on VOD / digital directly in June this summer - it's skipping theaters. From the looks of it, this is yet another direct-to-video quality action bash with a derivative plot and nothing really new to offer anyway. Rico Verhoeven (who's also a famous Dutch kickboxer) stars as an ex-special forces operative who reecntly lost his good friend on a dangerous mission. He returns to Amsterdam, where he wages a one-man war through the streets of the Dutch city to rescue his friend's daughter from the local crime syndicate that takes her. The main cast includes Marie Dompnier, Peter Franzén, Pippi Casey, and action regular Frank Grillo. The funniest part of this is when he grabs a bike to go after them, which is very much an Amsterdam thing. This film actually does look like crazy fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Todor Chapkanov's Black Lotus, direct from YouTube:

An ex-special forces operative (Rico Verhoeven) wages a one-man war through the streets of Amsterdam to rescue his friend's daughter taken by the local crime syndicate. Between the explosions, flying bullets and crashing cars, Donner has only one goal: to rescue the kidnapped daughter of his dead friend. Black Lotus is directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Todor Chapkanov, director of the feature films Storm War and True Bloodthirst, and the series "Dear Heirs" previously, plus many other TV movies and shorts previously - in addition to working as an assistant director. The screenplay is written by Tad Daggerhart. Produced by Marcel de Block, Tom de Mol, Christian Mercuri. This was shot mostly in Amsterdam and in Sofia, Bulgaria. The film already opened in Belgium and in The Netherlands last month. The Movie Partnership will debut Chapkanov's Black Lotus direct-to-VOD / digital starting June 19th, 2023 this summer. Look any good?