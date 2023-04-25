Road Trip to Aliens in Canada - 'Unidentified Objects' Comedy Trailer

"I promise that this will all make a lot more sense when I can show you…" Quiver Distr. has released the first official trailer for an indie comedy called Unidentified Objects, marking the feature directorial debut of NYC-based filmmaker Juan Felipe Zuleta. This first premiered at the 2022 Inside Out Film Festival last year, and also played at Outfest LA, Fantastic Fest, NewFest - with a release set for June this summer. An uptight dwarf and his free-spirited, alien-obsessed neighbor hit the road on a border-defying search (up into Canada) for their place in the universe. On their increasingly-surreal odyssey, Peter & Winona encounter bickering lesbian cosplayers, shroom-addled survivalists, and even extraterrestrial highway cops. Starring Golden Globe nom Sarah Hay as Winona, and Matthew August Jeffers as Peter, along with Roberta Colindrez, Tara Pacheco, and Kerry Flanagan. This looks like some quirky, funky indie entertainment.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Juan Felipe Zuleta's Unidentified Objects, direct from YouTube:

Peter (Matthew August Jeffers) is a misanthropic dwarf hiding from the world in his shabby New York apartment. But an unexpected visit from his upbeat - and possibly unhinged - neighbor Winona (Sarah Hay) forces him out of his shell and onto an impromptu road trip. Their destination? What she believes to be the site of an upcoming alien visitation in the wilderness of rural Canada. On their increasingly-surreal odyssey, Peter and Winona will encounter bickering lesbian cosplayers, shroom-addled survivalists, and even extraterrestrial highway cops. But the further they go and the more their trauma comes to light, it becomes clear that the only thing more nerve-wracking than being abducted is being alone in the universe. Unidentified Objects is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Juan Felipe Zuleta, making his feature directorial debut after many short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Leland Frankel. This initially premiered at the 2022 Inside Out Film Festival in Canada last year. Quiver will debut Unidentified Objects in select US theaters on June 2nd, 2023, and VOD starting June 9th this summer.