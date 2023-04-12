Rock Out with the Band in Full Trailer for 'The Muppets Mayhem' Series

"I've been waiting my entire life for an Electric Mayhem album… Finally somebody is making it happen!" Disney has unveiled their full official trailer for the new Muppets series called The Muppets Mayhem, arriving for streaming on Disney+ this May. This musical follows The Muppets' band from the 80s, known as Electric Mayhem, as they try to record their first ever album together. Sounds like this is going to be a rockin' good time! It's developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, for ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. The series stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm in real person roles. Along with all the Muppets performers Bill Barretta, Peter Linz, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, David Rudman, and Dave Goelz. Huzzah!! The Electric Mayhem is BACK! 🎸 This seems wholesome and uplifting, riffing on the rock doc format with all the usual Muppets humor and heart. Enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series The Muppets Mayhem, from YouTube:

Crank up the volume for this new Muppets series! Junior A&R executive Nora must deal with the madness caused by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who come face-to-face with the modern musical business as they try to record their first-ever platinum album. The Muppets Mayhem is a new series developed by filmmakers Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes. With additional writing by Donielle Muransky, Crystal Shaw King, Julie Bean, Hannah Friedman, Hans Rodionoff, Gabriela Rodriguez. Featuring episodes directed by Matt Sohn (director on "Florida Girls", "The Last O.G.", "Superstore", "Abbott Elementary") & Robert Cohen (director on "Hanging with Dr. Z", "Welcome to Flatch", "Somebody Somewhere"). Based on the beloved characters created by Jim Henson. Made by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. Disney debuts The Muppets Mayhem streaming on Disney+ starting May 10th, 2023 this summer. Who's excited?