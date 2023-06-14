Rome Chase Featurette for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Pt 1

"People are chasing us!" "Yes, they are. You're driving." Less than a month to go until this hits theaters! Paramount has posted a featurette for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, to announce that tickets are now on sale. With a month left until release (on July 12th) the anticipation is building up to this summer action epic. This behind-the-scenes video focuses specifically on the car chase in Rome, which they actually shot practically in Rome with cameras strapped to real cars. Crazy fun! Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, formerly of the IMF, taking on more bad guys. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most. The cast in this includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, and Cary Elwes. We also posted a behind-the-scenes preview last year, along with two official trailers for Dead Reckoning. Hoping this kicks as much ass as they're promising! Check your local theaters for tickets.

New featurette (+ two posters) for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One from YouTube:

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is again directed by American filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the movies The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, plus both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation & Fallout previously. The screenplay is also by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, & Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will debut McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters worldwide starting on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 this summer movie season. Part Two will land in theaters starting June 2024.