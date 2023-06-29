Rory Kinnear Creates a Community Bank in 'Bank of Dave' Film Trailer

"I told you they'd fight dirty." "We need to fight back." Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US has debuted their official trailer for this British feel good comedy titled Bank of Dave, which will finally be landing in the US this August. It first opened in the UK in January earlier this year. Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick; Bank of Dave tells the story of how a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a small community bank. After working as a successful van salesman in the town, he gets involved lending to other locals which gives him the idea: Why not set up a tiny local bank that uses local money to fund local enterprise? He will call it: The Bank of Dave. The film stars Rory Kinnear (from Men and the Bond movies) as Dave, Joel Fry, Jo Hartley, Phoebe Dynevor, and features music and performances by Def Leppard. This really does look like a good British film, with the whole cast making it so enjoyable. It's worth a look - and maybe this story will inspire some real change with other communities around the world.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Chris Foggin's Bank of Dave, direct from YouTube:

Dave Fishwick (Kinnear) sells vans in Burnley, Lancashire. Once the world's most productive & profitable mill town, Burnley is now one of the most deprived and neglected towns in the UK. Dave, however, through a combination of hustle and hard work, has done well for himself - so well that in the wake of the last financial crisis he started lending money at reduced rates to his customers and local businesses. When some of those businesses start making money they ask Dave to reinvest it for them. This gives Dave an idea. Why not set up a tiny local bank that uses local money to fund local enterprise? He will call it: The Bank of Dave. The elite, London based financial authorities however, haven't granted a new bank license for over 150 years and they're not keen to grant one to a van salesmen from Burnley. Dave must enlist the help of a London lawyer, junior doctor Alexandra and some local rock legends to help fight the good cause.

Bank of Dave is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Chris Foggin, director of the films Kids in Love, Fisherman's Friends, and This Is Christmas previously, plus TV work recently including on "Cold Feet" and "Traces". The screenplay is written by Piers Ashworth. Produced by Piers Tempest's & Jo Bamford’s Tempo Productions along with Future Artists Entertainment. This initially premiered and opened in UK cinemas in January earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Foggin's Bank of Dave in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 25th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching? Look like a good story?